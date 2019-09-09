Litify, a New York City-based big data technology startup that sells software to law firms, is opening an office in New Orleans next year.
Litify, which sells software built on Salesforce.com that streamlines law firm operations, expects to hire 20 employees with an average salary of $65,000.
The types of jobs include engineering, marketing support, professional services, cloud operations, development and sales. The startup, founded in 2016, works with more than 100 law firms across the country. The New Orleans office is the first of several in the works.
The startup is expected to receive incentives from the state's Digital Interactive Media and Software Development program and the Quality Jobs program. It was recruited by the New Orleans Business Alliance several months ago.
"The New Orleans Business Alliance helped us realize the benefits of growing Litify jobs in New Orleans," said Alfredo Sanchez, Litify's southeast director.
Litify closed on its $50 million Series A fundraising round led by Tiger Global Management LLC. The startup expects to use the money for operations and building new software products for the legal industry.
The East Coast startup is hosting its LitiQuestX conference in New Orleans on Sept. 26 at the Windsor Court Hotel. The keynote speaker is former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason.