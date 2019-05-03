The St. Jean apartments, a 624-unit complex that was heavily damaged during the August 2016 floods, has re-opened after a $20 million renovation.
The complex off South Harrell's Ferry Road has been renamed The Reserve at White Oak. Although some work remains to be done on the property — the main pool area is still being renovated and will be open in the summer — the property is accepting new tenants.
The Reserve at White Oak was closed after the flood damaged half of the 624 units in the complex. All of the first floor units were affected by the water. That meant the entire complex had to be shut down because of gutting and all the work being done on the first floor.
Atlanta-based Audubon bought the complex in August 2017 for $33.3 million, 20 years after the property opened.
The complex is aimed at moderate- and middle-income families, with rents ranging between $820 for a 754-square-foot one-bedroom unit up to $1325 for a 1,588-square-foot unit with four bedrooms and two baths.
Audubon said the property is 37% leased.