Stephenson Stellar has been awarded a $22.7 million contract from the Air Force to set up a cyber defense system in space.

The Baton Rouge based company was awarded the contract to research and develop a land and space-based cyber experimentation platform, dubbed the “Stellar Space Cyber Range.”

Work will be performed in Baton Rouge and Ann Arbor, Michigan. The contract is set to be completed in May 2024.

Stephenson Stellar is a nonprofit corporation, established by Emmet and Toni Stephenson. The Stephensons are two LSU graduates whose multimillion-dollar donations led to the formation of the Stephenson Disaster Management Institute and the establishment of a degree in entrepreneurship.

This is the second contract the firm has been awarded by the Air Force in the past week. Stephenson won a $19.7 million contract to create a 5G testing lab.