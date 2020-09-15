Red Stick Social, a Mid City events space, has suspended its regular day-to-day operations but is still open for private functions.
Will Durham, area manager, said the decision was made about two weeks ago to suspend normal business but stay open for private events. The facility is set to host the monthly Mid City Makers Market Saturday.
“We’re going to regroup,” Durham said. “We’re waiting to see once the restrictions are lifted so we can operate normally.”
Red Stick Social is a combination restaurant, bar, live music venue and bowling alley. The business has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and efforts taken to limit the spread of the virus, which temporarily shut down live music and bowling.
Even though Gov. John Bel Edwards moved the state into Phase 3 of pandemic restrictions on Friday, that hasn’t provided any relief for Red Stick Social. Durham said the new restrictions are even tighter, because Edwards has set a 10 p.m. cutoff for alcohol sales and ordered that all venues selling liquor close at 11 p.m.
Red Stick Social opened in April 2019 as the centerpiece of the Electric Depot mixed use development at 1503 Government St. It is located in a 104-year-old building that had been the home of the Baton Rouge Electric Company Power Plant.