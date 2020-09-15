Red Stick Social, a Mid City events space, has suspended its regular day-to-day operations but is still open for private functions.

Will Durham, area manager, said the decision was made about two weeks ago to suspend normal business but stay open for private events. The facility is set to host the monthly Mid City Makers Market Saturday.

“We’re going to regroup,” Durham said. “We’re waiting to see once the restrictions are lifted so we can operate normally.”