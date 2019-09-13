Hancock Whitney Corp. secured regulatory approval from several agencies to acquire Lafayette-based MidSouth in an all-stock transaction worth $214 million that it expects to complete Sept. 20.

The Gulfport, Mississippi-based bank now has approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Mississippi Department of Banking.

MidSouth shareholders are expected to vote on the acquisition on Sept. 18.

Hancock Whitney had $28 billion in total assets as of June 30 and more than 3,800 employees, FDIC records show. By contrast, MidSouth only had $1.7 billion in total assets and 457 employees.

MidSouth expects to close nine branches across the state, mostly in the Lafayette area after the deal closes. The bank also plans to lay off 90 workers this month.

