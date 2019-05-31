Reserve Communications and Computer Corp. has completed its acquisition of Eatel, a deal that unites two longtime south Louisiana telecommunications companies.
Reserve, a subsidiary of RTC Holdings LLC, said the acquisition was completed Friday. Financial details were not released.
The deal, announced in December, unites two companies that were both founded in 1935, forming a business stretching from Livingston Parish to Grand Isle and serving nearly 60,000 customers.
The deal combined the senior management teams of RTC and Eatel, with operations headquartered in Gonzales. There are no plans to reduce staffing at the local level, and both companies said they will retain their local identities by keeping their name in their respective service areas. Officials with RTC and Eatel said combining the companies will produce one that can better compete with rivals such as Cox and AT&T. Both companies offer telephone, cable, internet and home security services. Eatel also has data centers at the Bon Carré Business Center in Baton Rouge and in Shreveport, which it gained after its 2013 acquisition of Venyu.
RTC is headquartered in Reserve. The company said in December that it has about 10,700 customers in St. John the Baptist, St. James and northern Lafourche parishes. About 60 people work for RTC. Eatel has about 50,000 customers, concentrated in Ascension and Livingston parishes, with some operations in Lafourche Parish and Grand Isle, which it picked up after a 2012 acquisition of Vision Communications. The company has just under 400 employees.