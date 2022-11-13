$28M Livingston apartment development open
The Reserve at Juban Lakes, a 132-unit apartment complex, is open.
The $28 million complex located at 26915 Village Lane in Denham Springs was developed by CST Land Developers.
The apartments feature amenities such as a fitness center, pool, dog park, clubhouse and in-apartment washers and dryers.
Apartments lease for between $785 for a one-bedroom to $1,986 for a four-bedroom.
Ochsner Urgent Care clinic open Denham Springs
Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health-Denham Springs is open at 27342 Juban Road.
The $1.15 million clinic offers a variety of walk-in services for adult and pediatric patients, including flu shots, rapid COVID testing and treatment for common ailments and minor injuries.
This is the fifth Ochsner Urgent Care clinic locally, joining locations in Baton Rouge, Central and Gonzales.
Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors starts work on research vessel
Work has started on Discoverer, a new oceanographic research vessel being built for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration by Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors of Houma.
The 244-foot Discoverer will support a wide variety of NOAA missions, ranging from oceanographic research and exploration to studying marine life, climate and ocean ecosystems. Discoverer and its sister ship, Oceanographer, will incorporate the latest clean energy technologies, including vessel emission controls and high-efficiency diesel engines.
Discoverer will be homeported in Newport, Rhode Island. The ship is expected to join the NOAA fleet in 2026.
The U.S. Navy awarded a $178 million contract in 2020 to TMC for the design and construction of Oceanographer and Discoverer. Oceanographer will join the fleet in 2025 and will be homeported in Honolulu.