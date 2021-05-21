Louisiana added 6,800 jobs in April as it continues to rebound from the pandemic, but has recovered about 123,000 of the 252,800 jobs that fell victim to lockdowns imposed in spring 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Louisiana had 1,838,700 nonfarm jobs in April, a 7.2% increase from April 2020's 1,715,700, but still lags behind the pre-lockdown March 2020 total of 1,968,500 jobs by 6.6%, according to preliminary data released Friday by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
Statewide, unemployment was 6.6% last month, the same as March, but down significantly from 12.7% in April 2020. The 6.6% figure is the lowest since the pandemic began, but still above the pre-pandemic jobless rate of 5.3%.
Since April 2020, the number of unemployed decreased by 123,215 from 259,225 to 136,010 last month. When compared to March, the number increased by 38.
Nine of the 11 job sectors in the state posted gains between March and April, but six of them were higher than in April 2020. All 11 sectors remain below pre-pandemic levels recorded in March 2020.
A month-to-month decline hit trade transportation and utilities, down 200 jobs to 361,900. It has recovered 25,900 jobs since April 2020 but remains 11,800 jobs, or 3.2%, below its pre-pandemic total. Other services dipped 600 jobs to 66,000 last month, recovering 11,900 since April 2020 but still 6,400 jobs, or 8.8%, below pre-pandemic.
Those with month-to-month and year-to-year gains included leisure and hospitality. Hit immediately and among the hardest by the lockdowns, the sector gained 1,700 jobs for the month and rebounded 61,600 since April 2020 but remains down 32,600, or 14.2%, since March 2020. Professional and business services increased 1,600 jobs for the month and is up 12,300 since April 2020 to 206,200 jobs, but is still 8,800, or 4.1%, below pre-pandemic levels. Education and health services gained 600 jobs for the month and 19,200 since April 2020 to 313,000, still down 10,300, or 3.2% from March 2020. Manufacturing rose 1,100 for the month to 127,300, recovering 25,900 jobs since April 2020 but down 11,800 jobs, or 3.2%, from March 2020. Information gained 300 jobs for the month to 17,500, rebounding by 1,000 over the year but down 4,000 jobs, or 18.6%, from before the pandemic.
Sectors that were higher month-to-month but down year-to-year included, mining and logging, the sector for oil and gas jobs. It gained 600 jobs to 28,800, down 3,200 from April 2020 and 5,900, or 17%, from pre-pandemic levels. Construction was up 700 jobs for the month to 116,900, which is down 3,400 from April 2020 and 17,100, or 12.8%, below pre-pandemic. Financial activities increased 400 jobs for the month to 88,300, but is down 1,000 since April 2020 and remains 5,100 jobs, or 5.5%, under March 2020. Local, state and federal government was up 600 jobs for the month to 316,300, but down from April 2020 by 4,400 and lagging pre-pandemic totals by 17,400 jobs, or 5.2%.