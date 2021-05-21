Work has started on redeveloping the area around Breakwater Drive at West End Park in New Orleans in April 29. Louisiana added 6,800 jobs in April as it continues to rebound from the pandemic, but has recovered about 123,000 of the 252,800 jobs that fell victim to lockdowns imposed in spring 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)