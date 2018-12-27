Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish rose by 3.5 percent in October compared to a year ago.
Just over $811 million was spent in October, according to figures released by the city-parish finance department Thursday. That compares with $783.8 million in spending during October 2017. The figures include vehicle sales.
Vehicle sales rose by 3.4 percent in October compared to the year before. East Baton Rouge shoppers spent nearly $67.5 million on cars, trucks and SUVs, compared with $65.2 million in October 2017.
Spending by category was up nearly across the board. Consumers spent 3.5 percent more at retail trade and food stores, a category which accounts for more than half of all the spending in the parish. Spending also was up on services, by 1.5 percent, and restaurants and bars, 4 percent. But spending on manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment items, was down 2.1 percent over October 2017.
Spending outside the city limits of Baton Rouge rose by 9.6 percent in October to $362 million. Inside the city limits, spending was down by 1 percent to $449.1 million.
Sales tax collections rose from nearly $15.7 million to $16.2 million.
Through the first 10 months of the year, spending is down 1.9 percent from nearly $8.1 billion to $7.9 billion. Spending is down 2.4 percent inside the Baton Rouge city limits and down nearly 1.2 percent outside the city limits.