Baton Rouge-area home sales were 42.1% higher in April than a year ago when pandemic-related shutdowns were in force, marking the 11th month in a row the market has posted a year-to-year increase.

There were 1,246 homes sold in metro Baton Rouge during April, according to figures released Friday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. The monthly figures benefited from a favorable comparison, since the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns took a toll on the housing market in April 2020.

Ascension Parish had the biggest increase in sales. There were 235 homes sold in the parish during April, a 58.8% increase. There were 646 homes sold in East Baton Rouge Parish, a 44.5% increase. Livingston Parish had a 13.7% increase in home sales from April 2020, with 224 homes sold.

Pending sales, a sign of future activity, were up 58.2% to 1,316. New listings increased by 31.7% to 1,339. But that increase in new listings wasn’t enough to affect the housing inventory. There were 1,717 homes for sale in the metro area, a 57.9% decrease from the year before.

The month’s supply of inventory dropped to 1.4 months, meaning that at the current pace it would take that long to sell all of the homes on the market. Six months is considered a balanced market.

The median sale price for a home in metro Baton Rouge in April was $236,900, up 9.4% from the year before. That means half of the homes in the market sold for more than that amount; half sold for less.

The number of days a home was on the market before it sold was 58 in April.