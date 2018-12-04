The Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes restaurant at 320 Lee Drive has closed.
According to a statement from the Texas-based hamburger company, local franchise owner Chuck Kerr has decided to focus on his original Siegen Place location. “We still see opportunity within the greater Baton Rouge area for more Mooyah locations in the future,” the company said.
The Lee Drive Mooyah opened in summer 2017 in the Lee Drive Retail Center. It opened about four years after the first Mooyah in the market at 6555 Siegen Lane. That restaurant has been one of the chain’s top-performing restaurants in terms of sales.
Mooyah specializes in build-your-own burgers, made with fresh ground beef or turkey and featuring a range of toppings and sauces. The chain boasts there are 1.2 million different ways to make a Mooyah burger.
Along with the Siegen location, Mooyah has five other restaurants in Louisiana: in Denham Springs on Bass Pro Boulevard, in Gonzales at Cabela’s Parkway and La. 30, in Hammond on the Southeastern University Campus, in New Orleans in the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, and in Metairie at 4100 Veteran’s Memorial Blvd.