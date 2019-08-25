Baton Rouge area
Providence has promoted Georgene “Happy” Giroir to chief financial officer.
She will manage and provide operational support to the finance, information technology, legal/risk and human resources departments. Giroir was the engineering, environmental and disaster recovery consulting firm’s director of finance and managed the finance and IT departments. She has 39 years of experience in the banking, manufacturing and industrial services sector.
Investar Bank has promoted Renee Graff to operations director and Gentry Estilette to retail manager.
Graff will oversee retail banking, mortgage lending and deposit operations. She has 16 years of banking experience and has served Investar for 10 years. She has served in various areas, including audit, mortgage, treasury management, accounting and retail banking.
Estilette will be serving the retail branches and has 15 years of banking experience, seven of those at Investar. Estilette was a branch manager. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management from LSU.
The Lane Regional Medical Center board of commissioners reelected Gaynell Young as chair and Jordan Charlet as vice chair.
Young was appointed to the board in 2011 and has served as chair since 2016. Charlet was appointed to the board in 2015 and has served as vice chair since 2016.
Other board members include David Bowman, Debby Brian, Doze Y. Butler, Dr. Reagan Elkins, Donna Kline, Thomas Scott and Darnell Waites.
Glenn Ledet Jr. has been named program manager for coastal science and engineering at Neel-Schaffer Inc.
Ledet will be responsible for regional and corporate business development and project implementation of coastal and water resources initiatives. He has 13 years of coastal engineering experience, including 10 with other consulting firms and three with Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, where he served two years as an engineering supervisor and one year as the assistant administrator of its operations division. Licensed in Louisiana, Texas and North Carolina, Ledet holds a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering from LSU.
New Orleans area
Ioannis Georgiou has been named director of coastal and deltaic systems modeling at The Water Institute.
Georgiou has been a professor of earth sciences at the University of New Orleans since 2007 and has served as director of the Pontchartrain Institute for Environmental Sciences since 2013. The Cyprus native has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from LSU and a doctoral degree in hydrodynamics from the University of New Orleans.
The St. Tammany Corp. has named Ashley Llewellyn as director of strategic initiatives for the economic development organization.
Llewellyn has worked as an economic development practitioner in St. Tammany since June 2013, and will lead various initiatives, programs and projects under the banner of THRIVE2023, St. Tammany’s five-year economic development strategic plan. She will coordinate implementation of the plan, create programs focused on workforce development and talent retention and create opportunities for increased engagement with existing and new stakeholders. Llewellyn graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a master's degree in economic development.