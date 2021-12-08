Chris Tyson, who has headed Build Baton Rouge for nearly four years, is stepping down as CEO of the city-parish redevelopment authority at the end of the month.
Tyson said he will return to being a full-time faculty member at the LSU Law Center in January. He has been on academic leave from his professorship since December 2017. The leave originally ran out at the end of 2019, but it was extended for another two years.
“I continue to be thankful for the opportunity and I’m proud of the work we’ve done,” he said.
During Tyson’s time as CEO, the organization developed a master plan for Plank Road, was a partner in the city-parish’s $50 million Bus Rapid Transit project and got a $30 million HUD Choice Neighborhood grant for the Ardendale development.
Tara Titone, chief operating officer of Build Baton Rouge, will take over as interim CEO next month.
Build Baton Rouge plans to look at the structure of the organization and how other redevelopment authorities operate before moving forward with the search for a permanent CEO, said Rodney Braxton, chairman of the Build Baton Rouge board of commissioners.