ExxonMobil hired a new leader for its Baton Rouge refinery after promoting its previous executive.
David Oldreive has been named manager of the nation's fifth-largest in the nation, which processes about 500,000 barrels of crude oil each day and has nearly 3,000 employees and contractors on-site. The Canada native has worked in several different refineries over the years in Canada, Singapore and the U.S., during his tenure with Imperial Oil and ExxonMobil.
Gloria Moncada, who served as Baton Rouge Refinery manager since December 2017, was promoted to vice president, Americas fuels, with ExxonMobil Fuels and Lubricants Co.
Moncada was chair of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association and oversaw the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, a free education program for local residents to train for jobs at the petrochemical plant, and was on the Baton Rouge Area Chamber executive committee and board advocating for workforce development and inclusion and diversity initiatives.
As refinery manager, Oldreive will serve as chair of the training initiative, on the Louisiana Mid-Continent board and on the chamber board.
“I am eager to experience the rich culture in Louisiana and Baton Rouge, and to become involved in the many community efforts that ExxonMobil supports here,” Oldreive said in a statement.
He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia in 1995 and a Masters in Business Administration from Saint Mary's University in Halifax. He worked for Imperial Oil as an inspection engineer for its Dartmouth Refinery until 2004, while earning his master's degree. Oldreive then served in regional supply coordinator and senior planning roles for Imperial Oil Downstream. In 2007, he assumed the role of technical manager for the Strathcona Refinery. Oldreive later joined ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. as the business team manager for the Pulau Ayer Chawan Refinery in Singapore and then relocated to California as technical manager at the Torrance Refinery. In 2014, Oldreive returned to Strathcona Refinery as the operations manager, a position he held until 2016 when he became refinery manager.