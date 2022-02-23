Tin Roof Brewing has pulled out of Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program and the Baton Rouge brewery won’t have to pay back any of the $45,000 in taxes it otherwise would have owed the state between 2018 and 2020.
Tin Roof co-owner Cammy McGehee and co-founder William McGehee went before the state Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday to request a formal cancellation of the company’s ITEP contracts. The board, which oversees all ITEP applications, approved the request prospectively, instead of retroactively, meaning Tin Roof would be off the hook for the tax payments.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council in November recommended that Tin Roof be removed from ITEP but not pay back any taxes. The decision came after back-and-forth debates between council members before the body ultimately chose not to impose any penalties on the brewery, located off Nicholson Drive, between downtown and LSU.
The contract called for Tin Roof to maintain at least five full-time jobs per year at an annual payroll of $205,000. State officials said at Wednesday’s board meeting that Tin Roof created one job in 2018 and none in 2019 or 2020.
Louisiana Economic Development notified the brewery in October that it was out of compliance because it failed to file annual reports between 2018 and 2020 to detail its job outcomes.
Cammy McGehee offered a mea culpa to the board, but also laid blame upon Tin Roof’s consultant, Jason Ambeau.
She said Tin Roof’s management was led to believe it was in compliance when it submitted the original applications in 2017. The brewery first applied for the exemption not long after Gov. John Bel Edwards altered the program to allow for more local oversight beyond the Board of Commerce and Industry.
“There was a change in ownership and a change in management in 2018, and honestly the filings fell through the cracks,” McGehee said. “We did not file (the reports) for those years. But it was our understanding that we did meet the requirements.”
After receiving the LED letters, Tin Roof enlisted Advantous Consulting in an attempt to right the ship. Upon reviewing the initial applications, McGehee said something seemed amiss.
“Going back into it, we have discovered that the original application, there were things miscited in it. Our baseline was incorrect. There were incorrect numbers, jobs reported,” she said. “Basically, we determined in the last five to six months that we do not need to be a part of this program.”
Ambeau, when reached by phone Wednesday, said he attempted to tell Tin Roof’s management that the responsibility for the annual reports was on their shoulders, not his. Ambeau said he was responsible for handling the company’s property taxes, not its ITEP reports, which is a separate process with its own documentation.
Ambeau added that he held no ill will against Tin Roof and that he no longer works on ITEP applications because they are “too political.”
“I just tried to help guide them,” he said.
Members of the state Board of Commerce and Industry credited the McGehees for their transparency.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever heard those words from that table,” board chairman Jerald “Jerry” Jones joked when McGehee asked for the cancellation.