BATON ROUGE AREA
BXS Insurance, a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank, has named Melissa Zornes as vice president and director of client services for the employee benefits division.
Zornes was based in Alpharetta, Georgia, as director of client services of the employee benefits division for McGriff Insurance Services.
Robert Stuart has joined Hancock Whitney as a senior vice president, middle market banker.
He previously worked at Wells Fargo for three years and before that Chase Bank for four years. The Baton Rouge native went to LSU for his undergraduate degree and Master of Business Administration.
Randy P. Bordelon has been named vice president of enterprise management services at eQHealth Solutions, a provider of population health management services for commercial and government entities.
He will oversee the summer launch of eQHealth Solutions’ new enterprise management services department, which will consolidate and centralize multiple areas into a single entity focused on delivering customer service for the organization’s clients. The Gonzales resident is a health care IT and project management veteran with nearly 20 years of total industry experience, the past 10 at eQHealth Solutions. He was director of client program operations, was a program manager and joined the company in 2009 as an IT project manager. He graduated from LSU with a bachelor’s degree in information systems and decision sciences, with a concentration in management information systems.
LAFAYETTE AREA
Food ordering and delivery company Waitr Holdings Inc., based in Lake Charles with significant operations in Lafayette, has appointed Sue Collyns as an independent member of its board of directors and member of the board’s audit committee.
The appointment expands the size of the board to nine members. Collyns is the chief financial officer of Beachbody LLC. She served as co-founder and chief financial officer of Dun and Bradstreet Credibility Corp. and served 10 years in the restaurant sector as the chief operating officer, chief financial officer and secretary of California Pizza Kitchen. From 1995 to 2001, Collyns led both finance and operations for the Windham Hill division at Sony/BMG Entertainment. In Australia, she served as the director of planning of Lion/Pepsi’s beverage business and served at GlaxoSmithKline plc and PricewaterhouseCoopers in various financial roles.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Danos in Gray has appointed Daryl Rousse as vice president of production services.
His appointment follows Danos’ recent acquisition of Shamrock Energy Solutions, where Rousse served as chief operating officer for three years.
He is a 30-year oil and gas industry veteran and spent 26 years with Royal Dutch Shell, where he worked as the Gulf of Mexico pipeline operations manager for 16 years and later operations readiness and assurance lead for special projects. Additionally, the native of Cut Off held the positions of chief operating officer of Odyssey Pipeline Co. and president of Ursa Pipeline Co.
Baker Donelson has named as shareholders Jennifer L. Anderson and Christine M. White in the firm's labor and employment group.
Anderson represents employers and management exclusively, focusing her practice on wage and hour compliance, arbitration and litigation, and she also advises and defends employers in discrimination, harassment and other employment-related claims.
White has more than 15 years of experience defending employers against discrimination claims and wage and hour matters, and advising employers on various employment issues, and other litigation.
Lindsay F. Louapre and Julie Lafargue have been named members, the equivalent of partners, at Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett.
Louapre's areas of practice include worker's compensation, and defense and representation of employers and insurance carriers under the Louisiana Workers Compensation Law. She holds a juris doctorate from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center and bachelor's degree from LSU. Lafargue's areas of practice include trucking and transportation, and insurance defense. She holds a juris doctorate from LSU's Paul M. Hebert School of Law and bachelor's degree from Louisiana Tech University.