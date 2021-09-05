BATON ROUGE
LSU AgCenter researcher Zongliang “Carl” Jiang is studying the molecular mechanisms that regulate placenta development — and what role they play in early pregnancy loss — in both large animals and humans as part of a $3.2 million grant project.
Jiang, an assistant professor in the AgCenter School of Animal Sciences, and his collaborators received the National Institutes of Health grant last year. The project will last for five years.
He hopes this research will eventually lead to new treatment options that can correct placental abnormalities and allow embryos to grow normally. These efforts could offer benefits not only to those in the agriculture industry, but also to people of all walks of life.
Working on the project with Jiang are a group led by Andrew Xiao at the Yale School of Medicine, R. Michael Roberts at the University of Missouri and Kenneth Bondioli at the LSU AgCenter.
******
The Louisiana Small Business Development Center has named Sonia Eubanks Wilson as the 2021 Network State Star, which highlights a person who is an exemplary performer, makes a significant contribution to his or her state and shows a strong commitment to small business.
Wilson is a business consultant at the small business development center at Southern University. During the last fiscal year, she helped 16 businesses get started and helped entrepreneurs access more than $3.6 million in capital.
******
Tim Morris, card services analyst at La Capitol Federal Credit Union, earned the Certified Credit Union Executive designation as a member of the 2021 graduating class of CUNA Management School.
The CCUE designation is the highest level of aptitude in credit union leadership. It is awarded after completing three years of executive education. Morris was one of less than 80 people to earn the honor this year.
NEW ORLEANS
Victor F. “Trey” Trahan III will serve as the 2021 Walton Family Distinguished Critic in Design and Catholic Stewardship and Professor in Residence at The Catholic University of America.
Trahan is the chief executive officer and founder of Trahan Architects in New Orleans.
He will direct a design studio looking at the interaction between the built environment, peace-making, and social, racial and environmental justice.