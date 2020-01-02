Amedisys, the Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice company closed on a previously announced deal to acquire Asana Hospice.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Asana Hospice, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has eight locations across five states including Ohio, Missouri, Kansas and Texas.

Amedisys now controls 146 hospice care centers across 33 states with more than 12,000 patients each day.

The company has been on an acquisition spree in 2019 since it acquire RoseRock Healthcare and Compassionate Care hospice.

