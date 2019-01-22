Home sales in metro Baton Rouge were 5.3 percent lower in 2018 than the year before, but home prices continued to rise.
There were 10,603 homes sold in the nine-parish area compared to 11,198 in 2017, according to figures released Tuesday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s slightly lower than sales figures for 2016, when there were 10,710 MLS sales, but well ahead of the 2015 pace, when 9,769 sales were recorded.
Sales were down across the major parishes in the market. In East Baton Rouge, there were 5,629 MLS sales for 2018. That was 7.1 percent fewer than the 6,058 MLS sales for 2017.
Ascension Parish had the smallest drop, with 1,951 MLS sales for 2018, compared to 1,983 in 2017 for a 1.6 percent decrease.
Livingston Parish had a 4.8 percent drop in sales for the year, going from 2,082 homes sold in 2017 to 1,982 in 2018.
The median sale price of a home rose by 5.3 percent to $199,900 for the year. That means half of the homes sold went for below that price and half came in above that. In 2017, the median sale price was $189,900.
The average sale price was $226,913, 4.8 percent higher than for 2017. Average sale prices can be skewed by sales of luxury properties.