BATON ROUGE AREA
Fran Gladden, vice president of government and public affairs for Cox Southeast Region, was named by the McNeese State University Alumni Association as one of three 2018 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year, recognizing individuals who have distinguished themselves in their field and brought recognition to McNeese.
Gladden graduated from McNeese in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in marketing. She joined Cox in 2009, and is responsible for leading the government affairs, community relations, public affairs and internal communications departments for the Louisiana, Florida and Georgia region. Gladden had served as undersecretary for the Louisiana Department of Economic Development.
Dr. Ann Zedlitz, founder of Z Aesthetic Dermatology Clinic, was awarded Best Laser Procedure at the Aesthetics International Symposium.
The award was for the treatment of severe rhinophyma, which aired on the national TV show “The Doctor’s.” Her work was judged by physicians from 14 countries and presented at the symposium in Monte Carlo, Monaco. She also was nominated as a top-10 finalist for "Best Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation." She is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the LSU Health Science Center in Baton Rouge where she has overseen the Laser Treatment Education Program for six years.
The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance Inc. presented annual Craft Workforce Development Awards to industrial construction and maintenance contract companies who demonstrated excellence in investing in workforce development programs and recognized high schools for teaching and promoting career and technical education classes related to construction.
Size-based Best of Division Awards went to Westgate LLC, Division I; Turner Specialty Services, Division II; and Jacobs, Division III.
Awards by category were:
General Construction and Maintenance: Division I, Action Industries Inc. and Volks Constructors, Awards of Recognition; Division II, Cajun Industries and Excel, Award of Excellence; Division III, Performance Contractors Inc., Jacobs and Turner Industries Group, Award of Excellence; and Zachry Group and Brown & Root Industrial Services, Award of Merit.
Civil and Structural: Division I, Hoist and Crane Service Group, Award of Recognition, and Barriere Construction Co., Award of Merit.
Soft Craft Specialty Trade: Division II, Excel Modular Scaffold and Leasing, Award of Merit.
Hard Craft Specialty Trade: Division I, Bevel Tech Group, Award of Recognition, and Westgate LLC, Award of Merit; Division II, MMR Constructors and ISC Constructors, Award of Excellence; Pala Interstate, Award of Merit.
Technical Support: Division I, ControlWorx, a John H. Carter Co., Award of Merit; Division II, Turner Specialty Services, Award of Excellence; Premium Inspection and Testing Capitol Division, Award of Merit; and HydrochemPSC, Thermon Inc. and Total Safety US, Award of Recognition.
The Most Valuable Plant Award was presented to BASF, recognizing its science, technology, engineering and mathematics education from pre-K through college through annual scholarships; annual donations to LSU, Southern and River Parishes Community College; summer internship programs for university students; a process technology internship program with RPCC; donations to Ascension Parish Schools; and its BASF Tech Academy Program for high school students.
The Most Valuable Player award was presented to Chad Naquin, of Olin, for his volunteer efforts with the alliance.
Recognized for leadership in workforce development were Craft Workforce Development Champions Blane Arnold, the workforce development manager at Westgate LLC; Jack Baggett, former process technology department head at ITI Technical College; James Watkins, LAO site integration leader at Dow Chemical Co.; John Easley, director of re-entry education at Angola State Penitentiary; and Steven Bomar, workforce development and training coordinator at Performance Contractors.
Awards were presented to high schools nominated by area contract firms for outstanding jobs implementing career and technical education classes related to construction by student body size: Division I, Doyle High School and West Feliciana High School, Award of Excellence; Albany High School, Brusly High School, Donaldsonville High School, French Settlement High School, Louisiana School for Agricultural Sciences and Livonia High School, Awards of Merit; Maurepas High School, Award of Recognition; Division II, Central High School, Live Oak High School and the St. James Parish Schools Career and Technology Center, Award of Excellence; Plaquemine High School and Walker High School, Awards of Merit; Division III, East Ascension High School and St. Amant High School, Award of Excellence; and Dutchtown High School, Award of Merit.
One high school craft teacher from each high school division received the Craft Workforce Development Champion Award: Paul Theriot, West Feliciana High School, Division I; Billy Doiron, Live Oak High School, Division II; and Kiesha Nall, East Ascension High School, Division III.
Postsecondary institutions receiving awards were Associated Builders and Contractors, Pelican Chapter; Baton Rouge Community College; and River Parishes Community College.