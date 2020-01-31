Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was practically unchanged in November compared with a year ago.
Just over $800.4 million was spent in November, according to figures based on tax collections released by the city-parish Finance Department Thursday. That compares with $800.3 million in spending during November 2018. The figures include vehicle sales.
Vehicle sales were down by 8.8% in November compared with the year before. East Baton Rouge shoppers spent $49.7 million on cars, trucks and SUVs, compared with $54.5 million in November 2018.
Spending by category was mixed. Consumers spent 1.7% more at retail trade and food stores, a category that accounts for more than half of all the spending in the parish. Spending at restaurants and bars was up by 6.4% and spending on services rose by 13.7%. Spending on manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment items, was down 12.1% over November 2018.
Outside the city limits, spending rose by 2.7% to $373.6 million.
Spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge was down by 2.2% in November to $426.8 million.
Sales tax collections increased by less than $2,400 to just over $16 million.
Through the first 11 months of the year, spending was up 1.9% from $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion. Spending was up 3.7% outside the Baton Rouge city limits to nearly $4 billion and 0.5% percent inside the city limits to $4.9 billion.