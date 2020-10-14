Oceans Behavioral Hospital has closed one of its Lake Charles locations as a result of damage the building sustained during Hurricane Laura, but the company is still going ahead with plans to open a new facility in Baton Rouge.
Oceans told the Louisiana Workforce Commission last week it was shutting down its location at 4250 5th Ave. in Lake Charles effective October 5, a move that put 50 employees out of work. The company blamed the shutdown on “extensive damage to Oceans’ operations and its facility caused by Hurricane Laura.”
Amanda Maynord, a spokeswoman for Oceans, said the company will reopen its location on West McNeese Street in Lake Charles “in the coming weeks.”
Oceans is set to open a second Baton Rouge facility in early 2021 in the Howell Place industrial plaza. It will be both an inpatient hospital and offer outpatient group therapy services. Maynord said the closure of the Lake Charles location will not affect those plans. The company will continue to operate an outpatient facility on Florida Boulevard.