Baton Rouge-based Amedisys is buying the Visiting Nurse Association, a nonprofit founded 125 years ago, which provides home health and hospice care in Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The deal is expected to close on July 1.

Visiting Nurse Association, with 400 employees, considered Amedisys for the deal because it wanted to "remain financially strong and successful for years to come," according to a news release.

The VNA places nurses in homeless and domestic violence shelters; conducts home visits for at-risk families with small children; does flu and coronavirus vaccinations; supports schools; and provides home health and hospice services for those without health insurance or in extreme poverty.

Amedisys will provide additional scale and resources that will expand opportunities to care for more patients and expand home health services to more communities across Nebraska and Iowa, said Chris Gerard, president and chief operations officer of Amedisys.

Amedisys has more than 190 care centers across 35 states. It has grown to more than 14,000 patients across its network and has upwards of 7,000 employees.

