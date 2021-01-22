While the Louisiana economy was devastated by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the 2021 forecast is “cautiously optimistic,” the head of Louisiana’s economic development agency said Friday.
Despite the headwinds caused by the pandemic, several sectors of the Louisiana economy have remained strong, such as agriculture, timber, ports and logistics, said Don Pierson, Louisiana Economic Development secretary. “We maintain a lot of economic strength to build on, grow on,” he said.
Pierson made his comments during the newspaper’s Economic Outlook 2021 summit, sponsored Entergy and LCMC Health. The online event took a look at the state economy, following earlier programs that were focused on Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette.
The key is the success of the coronavirus vaccine program. Once people feel safe, consumer confidence will return and leisure and business travel, which is so important to Louisiana, will resume.
“We want those cruise ships cruising,” Pierson said. “We want business travel back in the state.”
Getting tourists back is critical to the Louisiana restaurant industry, one of the main drivers of tourism in New Orleans.
A recent survey of Louisiana restaurant operators found that 54% have seen their sales drop off during the pandemic and 30% don’t think they will be able to last six months, said Ti Martin, co-proprietor of Commander's Palace in New Orleans.
“My sales this month are 26% of what they were in January of last year and costs are up,” she said.
The next round of federal Paycheck Protection Program loans can’t come fast enough to help restaurant operators. And Martin said the government needs to do a targeted relief program for restaurants, similar to what was done for airlines. New Orleans needs to develop its own plan to help the industry recover, just like the city did after Hurricane Katrina, she said.
There is hope the success of the vaccine program will allow people to start dining out and the pent-up demand will lead to skyrocketing sales. “But between there and here, we’re going to lose some darn good restaurants,” Martin said.
When restaurants come back, Martin said, it will be tough to staff up because so many workers left the business during the pandemic and took other jobs. Restaurants will have to recruit against other industries, selling potential employees about the opportunities that exist to make good salaries and move into management and ownership.
The petrochemical industry is facing its own challenges both in the market and from regulatory changes.
The recent shutdown of the Shell Convent refinery in St. James Parish put about 700 employees out of work and knocked out one of the pillars of the south Louisiana economy.
Not only are oil and gas companies competing with each other, but facilities owned by the same business are now having to fight against each other for diminishing resources, said David Dismukes, executive director of the LSU Center for Energy Studies.
“Exxon Baton Rouge competes with Exxon Baytown (Texas) and that’s only going to get more intense,” he said.
Because of the pandemic and the worldwide economic slowdown it caused, some companies cut capital expenditures between 15% and 30%. Dismukes said capital spending by oil and gas companies isn’t expected to rebound to 2019 levels until 2025. At the same time the Biden administration is taking steps to address climate change, such as temporarily suspending offshore oil and gas leases and halting work on the Keystone XL pipeline.
“Workers here in Louisiana will be impacted by this,” he said.
Renewable energy in Louisiana has opportunities, but challenges.
The price of solar energy has dropped dramatically and Entergy is now buying power from a solar farm in West Baton Rouge Parish, said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.
But there are some issues with the widespread use of solar energy, such as the simple fact that you can’t generate power at night.
“For the portfolio for us to go forward competitively with renewable energy, we need new technologies and some of them don’t exist today,” he said.
Some Louisiana companies are helping to set up offshore wind farms on the East Coast, using skills they developed supporting the offshore oil and gas industry. But May said the Gulf of Mexico isn’t quite ready yet to become a hotbed of wind power.
“There are attractive wind fields in the Gulf of Mexico, but they are not particularly economical for Louisiana,” he said. “We have cheaper sources of power available.”
The worldwide economic slowdown caused by the pandemic created issues for the chemical industry, said Gregory Bowser, president and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association. And while that was going on, the Lake Charles area was rocked by hurricanes, which severely damaged plants and displaced thousands of employees.
“It may be early 2022 before some of those plants come back online,” he said.
But Bowser said the chemical industry is poised to see substantial growth in late 2021 and early 2022.
The slowdown and repairs are an excellent opportunity for plants to look forward and use new technologies to reduce emissions and control climate change. This will also make those facilities more competitive, he said. “We have to build back a little better than before,” he said.