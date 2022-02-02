Bascom Hunter, a Baton Rouge aerospace and defense technology and engineering firm, is expanding once again after acquiring Seamech International Inc. in Houston.
The deal closed Tuesday, Bascom Hunter confirmed in a news release. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Seamech International develops environmental control systems for aerospace and defense technology. Bascom Hunter said the deal will strengthen its environmental control system and thermal management capabilities.
Bascom Hunter said it will retain all 10 former Seamech employees, including Seamech’s president and founder, Blaine Streeter, as a senior technical adviser and pilot. The company will keep Seamech Vice President Mike Harness as vice president of production programs.
The move brings the total number of Bascom Hunter employees to 45.
Seamech will continue its manufacturing operations in Glendale, Arizona.
“Seamech has a strong history of commitment to developing industry-leading technology, hiring highly qualified people with deep domain expertise and a strong focus on the customer mission,” Bascom Hunter CEO Andrew McCandless said in a statement. “Through this acquisition, we are better positioned to meet our customers’ demand for high performance thermal management solutions and continued support of Seamech’s current customers with exceptional support and quality products.”
The acquisition continues an upward trajectory for Bascom Hunter.
The firm first opened in the Louisiana Technology Park in 2013. Six years later, it won a $4 million contract from the U.S. Navy to reduce disruptions in wireless communications networks. The Navy later upped that contract to $13.2 million.
Bascom Hunter offers its services through two subsidiaries: BHTech, which provides radio frequency and satellite communication services, and Xcelaero, which develops environmental control systems and thermal management services.
Bascom Hunter acquired Xcelaero in 2020, around the same time it moved from the tech park to offices on Picardy Avenue near Essen Lane in 2020. Seamech’s services will fall under the Xcelaero umbrella.