Children's apparel and accessories maker Crown Crafts Inc. in Gonzales reported a first-quarter profit of $264,000, or 3 cents per share, on net sales of $15.5 million, compared with net income of $518,000, or 5 cents per share, on net sales of $13.6 million a year ago.
The company saw a sales increase from its previous acquisitions of Carousel Designs and Sassy, but faced unusual challenges from the bankruptcy and liquidation and loss of Babies “R” Us as one of Crown's largest customers, E. Randall Chestnut, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said Thursday in a quarterly report release.
Babies “R” Us had represented $3.4 million in sales in first-quarter 2017, but its deeply discounted liquidation sale competed against Crown's business this year.
Chestnut said Crown expects to replace a portion of the sales volume through reallocation to existing customers in the latter half of this year.
Chestnut said the previously announced April move of the Sassy inventory from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Crown's warehouse in Compton, California, also had a negative impact on earnings.