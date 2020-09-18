A joint venture between Alexander's Highland Market in Baton Rouge and Murray's Market in St. Amant is sprouting a new retail grocery store in Ascension Parish expected to open next year.

The new 30,000-square-foot store is expected to be built in Gonzales at the corner of Highway 44 and 30 which sits nearby a planned mixed-use development known as Heritage Crossing. The developed is expected to have walking trails and bicycle lanes alongside other retailers, fast-casual restaurants, financial services, health care offices and other businesses.

There are plans for a new city-led Performing Arts, Conference and Events center nearby and the new development is touted as a 'focal point' for Ascension Parish. During the coronavirus pandemic, which has lasted for about six months consumer behavior around food has changed as many individuals are staying home and working remotely so delivery for food and groceries has exploded.

The Alexander's Markets' roots, dating back 100 years and five generations in the family are in Ascension Parish.

CEO Lathan Alexander runs the specialty grocery store business which sells many Louisiana-made products but also wine and beer alongside his two brothers Ryan and Reid Alexander. The owners of Murray's Market are Miles and Melissa Holley, the former owners of Skid Marks tires and a Walk-On Sports Bistreaux franchise both of which were sold in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

“The Holleys' share our vision of being servant leaders in the community," said Lathan Alexander in a news release.

“We’ve personally been involved with selling tires, automotive service, hamburgers, and cold drinks. We believe groceries will give us the ability to continue serving the public," Holley said.