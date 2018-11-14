Louisiana posted growth of 4.3 percent in real gross domestic product during the second quarter, outpacing the national average and ranking 12th in the U.S. for growth.
The figures, released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, represent the second straight quarter of strong growth in Louisiana after a poor showing in 2017. The BEA revised Louisiana’s first-quarter estimates upward to 4.7 percent GDP growth from 2.3 percent.
Louisiana’s GDP was more than $249 billion during the second quarter, comprising 1.2 percent of the U.S. GDP.
Louisiana’s rate of 4.3 percent during the quarter was higher than the U.S. rate of 4.2 percent. Gross domestic product measures the market value of goods and services produced and is one widely-used benchmark for the economy.
Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction, after tumbling in the first quarter, rose by 0.40 percentage points in Louisiana. Construction, utilities, and real estate/rental and leasing are among the other sectors that gained during the second quarter.
Educational services and finance and insurance are the only sectors in the state that fell during the period.
Change in GDP for the quarter among states ranged from 6 percent in Texas to 2.5 percent in Delaware, the BEA said.
Acadiana business today: Riceland Crawfish to break ground soon on $3M expansion; State GDP growth outpaces nation
EUNICE — Riceland Crawfish is planning a $3 million expansion, one that will allow the company to add 10 jobs and 30-40 seasonal jobs.
Louisiana posted growth of 4.3 percent in real gross domestic product during the second quarter, outpacing the national average and ranking 12…
New Iberia-based Cane River Pecan Co. moved into its location in downtown New Iberia on Monday.
Lafayette-based BlackRose Advisors closed its third acquisition in the last three months when it oversaw the deal in which Versa Integrity Gro…
After a day of searching, a Delcambre family has been reunited with their pet piglet Jinx.
Before I moved here in the early 1990s, I’d never consciously heard Cajun or zydeco music.
Governor responds to claims of illegal voting, voices 'very serious concerns' about interim secretary of state
Gov. John Bel Edwards is striking back at allegations that the former mayor of New Roads voted illegally in last week's election, voicing "ver…