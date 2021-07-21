The first Ashley HomeStore Outlet in Louisiana is now open in Baton Rouge, allowing customers to immediately pick up discounted as-is furniture.

The 40,000-square-foot store at 9536 Airline Highway is attached to the Ashley HomeStore showroom. It had been an Olinde’s store until 2019, when Memphis-based Dufresne Spencer Group bought the furniture chain and rebranded the properties.

Ashley HomeStore opening Tuesday after converting from Olinde's The first Ashley HomeStore in Baton Rouge is set to open Tuesday at 9536 Airline Highway.

Bernard Kaplan, a spokesman for Ashley, said the space wasn’t being used after the store was remodeled. “It made sense to bring an outlet store there,” he said.

The outlet store sells furniture at discounts as deep as 60%.