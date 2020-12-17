John McDowell Engquist is slated to be promoted to president and chief operating officer of Baton Rouge-based H&E Equipment in January from his role as executive vice president at the company.
The decision was approved by the board of directors to happen on Jan. 1.
Engquist, 41, is the son of the company's board chairman and former chief executive officer, John Martindale Engquist, 66. The senior Engquist earned a base salary of $893,000 and total compensation of $3.1 million in 2019.
Engquist, the son, has worked at H&E Equipment for 18 years in various roles such as sales representative, branch manager and senior regional vice president. He is an alumnus of LSU.
There was no employment agreement which included salary information on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bradley W. Barber, the current CEO and president of H&E Equipment is resigning from his role as president but will continue as CEO.
Barber earned $630,000 in base salary for his role as CEO and $2.4 million in total executive compensation last year.