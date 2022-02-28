First Horizon Bank, which acquired IberiaBank in 2020 and recently finished rebranding its local branches, is set to be acquired by TD Bank Group.
Toronto-based TD Bank said Monday it will acquire First Horizon in a $13.4 billion deal or for $25 a share. The deal is set to close in the first quarter of TD Bank’s 2023 fiscal year, which will be before February 28, 2023.
TD Bank had been looking to enter the Southeast for several years. Memphis-based First Horizon has more than 400 branches across 12 states and assets of $89 billion.
Once the transaction closes, Memphis will remain a regional hub for TD Bank. There are no plans to close First Horizon branches as a result of the deal. TD Bank plans to contribute $40 million to a First Horizon foundation after the deal closes.
When First Horizon completed its takeover of IberiaBank in July 2020, the Lafayette-headquartered lender was the largest bank based in the state and the fourth-largest by number of Louisiana branches, with 64 locations.