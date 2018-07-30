RoyOMartin will invest $8 million at its Chopin plywood and solid wood plant to install a new dry kiln designed to increase timber production.
The company also will connect to natural gas pipelines, increase log in-feed and out-feed capacity, expand the facility’s shipping and finishing area and undergo other modernization efforts, CEO Roy O. Martin III and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday.
The investment will create 14 jobs, with an average annual salary of more than $46,800, plus benefits.
RoyOMartin, headquartered in Alexandria, is the trade name of Martco LLC, which operates the Natchitoches Parish plant. The facility already employs 680 workers and uses 1.1 million tons of Louisiana pine timber annually. It opened in 1996 with 330 employees. The facility also employs 25 foresters and technicians at its district office on-site.
The state is providing an incentive package that includes a performance-based, forgivable loan of $350,000 from the state’s Economic Development Award Program. Additionally, RoyOMartin is expected to participate in the state’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
Statewide, RoyOMartin and Martco employ about 1,100 people, with another plant located in Oakdale.