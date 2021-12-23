Mansions in the Park, an upscale Perkins Road apartment complex, has been sold to a local development company for $52.5 million.
Mansions on Perkins LLC bought the complex from AMG Mansions LLC and AMG Mansions Development LLC in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The two limited liability companies were set up by T.J. Iarocci of New Orleans-based Key Real Estate.
Mansions on Perkins was set up by Bearing Point Properties, a Baton Rouge investment group led by Brent LeBlanc. Bearing Point developed and manages Creekside Crossing Apartments in Walker and Sawgrass Point Apartments in Gonzales.
Mansions in the Park is a 264-unit complex at 7250 Perkins that opened in the late 1990s. It features amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, dog park and fitness center. Units in the complex rent for between $1,289 for a 553-square foot-unit with one bedroom, one bath to $1,729 for a 1,134-square-foot unit with two bedrooms, two baths.