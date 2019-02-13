Danos in Gray has reached a tentative agreement to acquire Shamrock Energy Solutions, a private 22-year-old oilfield service company based in Houma.
Danos will retain Shamrock’s more than 1,000 employees, making it one of the largest service providers in the marketplace, increasing the number of Danos employees by nearly 50 percent to 3,200.
The deal, expected to be effective in March, is subject to certain remaining contingencies. A price was not disclosed.
The acquisition will expand Danos’ service offerings — production workforce, construction, fabrication, coatings, scaffolding, automation, project management, materials management, shorebase and logistics, and specialized consultants — by adding mechanical maintenance, valve and wellhead, regulatory compliance and measurement, and power generation.
“This strategic investment allows Danos to better meet our customers’ needs through expansion of craftsmen, geographies served and service lines offered," said Danos owner and executive Eric Danos. “There are a lot of synergies between the companies. Both are privately owned, Louisiana-based and have a similar customer-centric, values-based approach to business.”
“I’m excited to see how the integration of Shamrock’s business into Danos builds upon the foundation of excellence we’ve established when I purchased the business in 2008,” said Shamrock President Jeff Trahan.