Baton Rouge area
The Public Relations Association of Louisiana Baton Rouge chapter has named the winners of its annual Red Stick Awards, which recognize the best work by public relations professionals in Baton Rouge.
Top honors went to Caroline Isemann, of Woman’s Hospital, for her work promoting the GRACE Program for pregnant women suffering from opioid misuse. Isemann won the inaugural Bill Michelet Best in Show Award for the project in addition to Red Stick Awards in the long-term public relations campaign, press release and proactive media relations categories.
Sara Whittaker, of the LSU Foundation, took home three Red Stick Awards and five Red Stick certificates for her work on the LSU Fierce for the Future Campaign, among other foundation projects. Other members to win Red Stick Awards include Lori Steele, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; Kelly Zimmerman, Louisiana Department of Health; Christine Wendling, LSU College of the Coast and Environment; and Gatorworks.
Previously, PRAL-BR recognized as Member of the Year Lauren Davidson, Feigley Communications; Practitioner of the Year, Isemann; Communicator of the Year, LSU football coach Ed Orgeron; and First Circle Award for lifetime achievement, Zimmerman.
In addition to the Red Stick Awards, the Southern Public Relations Federation recognized PRAL members for their work. Ginger Guttner serves as SPRF president and was a finalist for the Professional Achievement Award. Zimmerman and Cheryl Michelet were recognized as senior practitioners. Isemann won two Lantern Awards. Davidson, Wendling and Julie Donald also had their work recognized at the regional level.
Woman’s Graphic Services and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana won national 2020 In-Print Awards from the In-Plant Printing and Mailing Association.
Woman's won gold in special projects for its Bust Breast Cancer Invitation and a bronze for the Woman's Hospital 2018 Annual Report.
Blue Cross won gold in booklets of 48 pages or fewer for its Angel Awards Event Program.
New Orleans area
Tulane Medical Center earned platinum-level recognition from the Workplace Partnership for Life for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state.
The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration and the organ donation community with workplaces in spreading the word about the importance of donations. Tulane Medical Center partnered with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency to conduct awareness and registry campaigns that educated staff, patients, visitors and community members on the need for organ, eye and tissue donors, increasing the number of potential donors in the state’s donation registry.