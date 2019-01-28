Investar Holding Corp. on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3 million, or 34 cents per share, compared to $2.3 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Baton Rouge-based bank's earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 45 cents per share. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.
The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period, an increase of $3.8 million, or 22.7%, compared to a year ago.
Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.6 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.9 million.
For the year, the company reported a profit of $13.6 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $61.7 million.