Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers closed its restaurant on Corporate Boulevard near College Drive and Interstate 10 recently after more than a decade at the location.
The 44,100-square-foot plot, with a 5,300-square-foot restaurant location opened in 2004, according to the company's website. Back then, the company's restaurant support office was also located along Corporate Boulevard.
Restaurants near the now closed Raising Cane's location include Waffle House and Hooters. Local real estate brokerage firm Kurz & Hebert are looking to lease the restaurant site to another company.
Raising Cane's plans to hit $1.5 billion in sales by the end of this year. The company has nearly two dozen locations in metro Baton Rouge and just shy of 450 within the chain. The company plans to have 600 restaurants worldwide by 2020. It has 35,000 employees.
In July, the company opened new stores in Walker near Interstate 12, featuring an open kitchen with glass panels so customers can watch the crew make the chain's Cane’s sauce and hand-squeezed lemonade. There's also a patio.