East Baton Rouge city-parish has issued a permit for a 100,050-square-foot expansion of the Mall of Louisiana that involves adding space to the former Hhgregg store. Main Event Entertainment, a Dallas-based company, had previously announced plans to open a family entertainment center in the space.

Main Event said the center would have a bowling alley, laser tag arena, pool tables, arcade and restaurants. The company had sought to add about 18,000 square feet to the store, bumping the size of it up to 43,000 square feet.

Main Event has said its centers range in size from 48,000 to 75,000 square feet.

Big-name national brand scouting Mall of Louisiana to build family entertainment center Main Event Entertainment is once again looking at opening a family entertainment center in Baton Rouge and has submitted plans to rezone and e…

The permit issued to the mall calls for site work in anticipation of a future building expansion and the value of the work is estimated at $1.4 million.

Officials with Main Event said they had no comment on the permit, but additional information would be coming soon. Officials with Brookfield Properties Retail Group, the parent company of the Mall of Louisiana, also declined to comment.

The city-parish Planning Commission rezoned the former Hhgregg space in February to allow for alcoholic beverage sales.

Main Event centers feature two restaurants: a casual dining area with American fare such as hamburgers, ribs and steaks, and a stand-alone pizza cafe selling whole pies and individual slices. The centers also feature a full bar with beer, wine and liquor, along with private rooms for events such as birthday parties and corporate meetings. About 100 people work at a Main Event.

The Hhgregg space has been vacant since April 2017, just before the electronics chain went out of business. Land has been cleared around the store, and temporary fencing has been in place for several months.

hhgregg to shut down all 88 locations nationwide — 3 in Louisiana hhgregg, a Midwestern electronics and furniture retailer, said Friday it will shut down all of its stores, a month after announcing plans to s…

In early 2016, Main Event first announced plans to build a nearly 50,000-square-foot facility at the site of the old Tinseltown movie theater off Siegen Lane. In February 2017, Olshan Properties, which owns the space at the Siegen Lane Marketplace, announced that Main Event was not moving into the space. A Topgolf location is under construction at the Tinseltown site; it’s set to open in early 2019.

Main Event operates more than 40 family centers in cities such as Atlanta; Orlando, Florida; Austin, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Louisville, Kentucky. This will be its first Louisiana location.