Highway Transport, which operates a fleet of tanker trucks used by the chemical industry, has opened a $12.5 million flagship service center in Geismar.
The service center is expected to create 36 jobs in the next year, eventually growing to 150 employees. Most of the jobs will be for truck drivers, but there will be positions for mechanics, tank washers and office staff.
This is the 14th service center for Knoxville, Tennessee-based Highway Transport and its second in Louisiana, joining a facility in Lake Charles.
Along with offering a maintenance shop, truck washing bays, a break room and showers for Highway Transport drivers, the facility will have a company training center. The center will train drivers who have joined Highway Transport.
Marshall Franklin, Highway Transport president and chief executive officer, said the service center will allow the company to better serve south Louisiana chemical plants. “We continue to focus on expanding in this region,” he said.