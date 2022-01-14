Baton Rouge digital marketing firm Click Here Digital will collect a nearly $450,000 tax break from the state after creating 15 new jobs in Louisiana.
The credit comes via the state’s Quality Jobs program, which offers rebates for companies that create “well-paid” jobs in Louisiana. Click Here Digital’s jobs will pay about $48,000 annually, according to figures provided by the state Board of Commerce and Industry. The board on Friday approved Click Here Digital’s application for the Quality Jobs rebate.
Click Here Digital will be credited for rebates totaling $447,958.
The company also earned a package of state incentives after its move in 2020 to a larger facility on Interline Avenue. Those incentives included a $150,000 performance-based grant to cover relocation and training costs.
Originally located on Brookline Avenue, Click Here Digital bough the former Fortis College Building at 9255 Interline Ave. for $950,000 in January 2020. It started as a website publishing company before gradually moving toward online marketing and has opened offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and West Palm Beach, Florida.