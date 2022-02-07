Local shops in Louisiana are preparing for Joe Burrow's appearance in the 2022 Super Bowl with exclusive, Bengals-LSU mashup merchandise.
Fans can purchase a mishmash of the Bengal tiger and the Siberian tiger to support Louisiana's adopted son before the Super Bowl commences on Feb. 13 at the following businesses:
Fleurty Girl
Fleurty Girl sells Joe Burrow devotional prayer candles for fans to light on Sunday in hopes of a successful game. An image of Burrow's face is printed and painted onto a traditional, 7-day white alter candle that is on sale for $16.95.
The candle is available on the Fleurty Girl website, along with Geaux Bengals unisex shirts for $26.
Monique Perry Art
Monique Perry Art sells an 18-by-18 handprinted pillow that reads "Tiger of the Year" for $60 on its website.
Fans can relax on this canvas of 100% cotton before, during and after the game.
The shop also offers Burrow/Burreaux: The Year of the Tiger aprons, t-shirts, tote bags and more for reasonable prices.
Dirty Coast
Not a Cincinnati Bengals fan but love Joe Burrow?
Dirty Coast launched its unisex "Temporary Bengals Support Club" t-shirt for $28. The shirt is made of 50% polyester, 25% combed and ring-spun cotton and 25% rayon.
This shirt is made for temporary bandwagon fans who do not mind flaunting their shirts after the Super Bowl. The shirts will not ship before game day, but they are available on the Dirty Coast website.
Sweet Baton Rouge
Sweet Baton Rouge celebrates the Year of the Tiger with a revision to its 2019 Burreaux Season T-shirt, a unisex shirt made of cotton and polyester on sale for $30.
Sweet Baton Rouge will also donate 30% of sales from this shirt to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.
Turpinart
Former LSU student Joseph Turpin creates custom-made, hand painted Burreaux jean jackets and T-shirts for a limited time.
The white shirts are 100% cotton, and they include a LSU x Bengals design. Turpinart's jean jackets are on sale for $280. You can visit @turpinart.live on Instagram for inquires.