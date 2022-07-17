Baton Rouge General, Claiborne Elementary team up for new school-based clinic
Students at Claiborne Elementary will be able to receive medical care at school from a family medicine physician through a new collaboration between Baton Rouge General and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, a doctor from the Family Health Center at Baton Rouge General Mid City will be on-site one day a week at the elementary school and see children for various ailments, such as sore throat, sprain or a cough. The clinic can test for common illnesses including strep, flu and COVID-19, and can also send in prescriptions if needed. The school-based clinic visits are free and are covered by most insurances. Caregivers can opt-in by filling out a consent form for their child to be seen by the doctor when needed.
Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson partners with FMOLHS for inaugural Diversity Fellowship
Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System are launching a Diversity Fellowship Program.
The program will allow second-year law students belonging to a diverse, underrepresented community an opportunity to spend the fall semester as a law clerk in the Baton Rouge office of Breazeale and the spring semester working in-house with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System's legal department.
LSU Executive Education to offer executive development course
Experienced professionals who seek to advance to senior or executive-level leadership are encouraged to register for LSU Executive Education’s Executive Development Program. The next session of this nonconsecutive, five-day program will be held Sept. 12-14 and Oct. 3-4.
The program prepares participants to assume broader leadership responsibilities within an organization. In addition to improving communication, negotiation and decision-making skills, each participant will undergo a comprehensive feedback and coaching process that will offer insight into their work and leadership performance. Attendees will have access to an experienced business coach who will assist them in developing individual development plans.
The deadline to register is Aug. 26 and the fee is $3,800. Fees cover tuition, study materials, professional business coaching, food and excursions.
To learn more or to register, visit the program webpage at www.lsu.edu/business/executive-education/academics/executive-development/index.php.
South Louisiana Economic Council launches regional strategic planning initiative
The South Louisiana Economic Council has contracted Emergent Method, a Baton Rouge-based management consulting firm, to develop a strategic plan which will assist SLEC in accelerating the economic recovery of Louisiana’s Bayou Region post-COVID and Hurricane Ida.
SLEC’s goal for the strategic plan reflects an understanding of the impact the pandemic and storm have had on Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes. Key areas the strategic plan aims to assess include: identifying changes in the regional economy, pinpointing the best approach to support emerging industries, determining the approach to support operational changes within existing businesses and conducting an overall analysis of economic activity in the region
The initiative began in October 2021 and will be completed by October. The finalized plan will follow a 12-month implementation phase in which SLEC welcomes full community involvement and feedback. For updates on the planning and implementation, visit www.bayouregion.com.
Entergy Solutions launches bonus program for Louisiana commercial, industrial businesses
Entergy Solutions has introduced an incentive program that offers companies more money when they apply this summer to complete energy-saving facility upgrades in 2022.
The limited-time program is available to help commercial and industrial businesses make energy efficiency upgrades to their buildings or facilities and is intended for new projects submitted and approved through July 31. This bonus is in addition to the standard cash incentives offered by the program for approved energy efficiency projects and is applied to the overall total project incentive.
The bonus incentive offers a 10% rate for projects approved through July 31. Following application approval, program participants will have until Dec. 31 to complete their projects.
Commercial and industrial businesses interested in learning more or applying should visit the Entergy Solutions website to receive a call from an energy adviser.
Metairie Bank & Trust reopens Airline branch
Metairie Bank & Trust has reopened its Airline branch.
The location at 7807 Airline Drive has been under renovations since Hurricane Ida.
Bryan House is the sales manager at the bank, which serves residents and businesses in East Jefferson.