The duo talk about inviting colleagues to your wedding in this edition of Ask J.T. & Dale. Honestly leads to the best-case scenario. J.T. recalled her personal experiences and her colleagues expectations to be invited to her wedding. She recommended being upfront and honest from the very beginning. Dale additionaly mentioned that by that telling you colleagues everyone may not be invited because of money, colleagues may throw a separate office celebration.
“What I did was just tell them (her colleagues) that we were paying for ourselves,” J.T. said. “As much we wanted everyone to come and invite the world, we couldn’t and had to limit it. I hoped they could understand and they absolutely did.”
