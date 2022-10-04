Led by a pending industrial construction boom and the opening of a massive Amazon facility at the old Cortana Mall site, the Baton Rouge metro area is poised to gain 12,400 jobs over the next two years, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott.
Should the projections hold, Baton Rouge would have the fourth-fastest job growth rate in the state in 2024 at 2%, tied with Lafayette. The region is project to gain 4,500 jobs in 2023 and 7,900 jobs in 2024.
Scott’s report was unveiled Tuesday at the Louisiana Business Symposium, an annual economic conference hosted by the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. Scott was the keynote speaker at the event.
COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020 led to job losses of 59,000 in Baton Rouge, a 14.3% decline. As of June, the region had regained 73% of those jobs, shrinking the post-pandemic deficit to 15,900 jobs. The biggest drags on the local workforce have been the government and construction sectors, which make up 75% of that shortfall.
But there are reasons for optimism in both sectors, the report noted. State government has a budget surplus, and $12 billion worth of industrial projects are slated for the Capital Region, including Air Products’ $4.5 billion “blue hydrogen” plant, Methanex’s $1.6 billion methanol plant and REG’s $950 million biorefinery expansion, among others.
There’s also the possibility of final investment decisions on a $2 billion “blue ammonia” plant from CF Industries, a $2 billion “clean ammonia” plant by Nutrien, and an $800 million renewable fuels plant in Port Allen.
Coinciding with the industrial boom, the region’s skilled craft workforce should shoot up from 18,000 this year to more than 28,000 by October 2023. Meanwhile, the opening of the Amazon fulfillment center at the former Cortana Mall site could add another 2,000 jobs by 2024.
“All this means the industrial construction sector is teed up for a major barrage of activity and jobs,” Scott’s report said of Baton Rouge.
Of all Louisiana metros, Lake Charles leads the pack with a projected 4.4% growth rate in 2024, followed by Shreveport (2.2%) and Houma (2.1%). Lake Charles is still 57% below its pre-COVID-19 employment levels because of the slew of hurricanes and weather events the last two years, but pending liquefied natural gas facilities should boost the region’s economy.
Statewide, Louisiana should gain a modest 14,300 jobs next year and 30,800 the following year, a growth rate of 1.6% in 2024 that will be largely driven by industrial construction, new health care facilities, new Amazon distribution centers and possible casino projects.
However, the state’s workforce is still about 38,000 jobs below its pre-COVID-19 peak, a 32% deficit topped only by Alaska (59%) and the District of Columbia (52%).
Louisiana’s economy has been slowed by natural disasters the last two years as well as a “still weak tourism industry,” the report said. In addition, the likelihood of a “short, shallow” recession in 2023 amid rising interest rates could slow growth here even further.
Historically, national recessions haven’t hit Louisiana too hard because the state’s employment base for durable goods manufacturing — items like cars or appliances that consumers tend to avoid in a recession — is 3.2% compared to 5.2% nationwide. In addition, strong fossil fuel industries helped buoy the state’s economy.
However, Scott’s report paints a bleaker picture for Louisiana’s fossil fuel industry this time around.
Even though oil should hover around $80 per barrel for the next two years — down from $120 in June but a far cry from sub-$20 prices in 2020 — the report said “antagonism” amid the Biden administration’s push for cleaner energy will keep oil production below its pre-pandemic levels.
Though the report does not outline Louisiana’s oil and gas employment totals, it says the Lafayette and Houma-Thibodaux economies will be weighed down by slower Gulf drilling activity.
Meanwhile, natural gas prices should stick around $8 per million British thermal units in 2023, amid high demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas in Europe, before dipping to about $5 in 2024. That could cause more pain for Louisiana’s industrial and electricity-generation sectors, both of which are heavily reliant on natural gas.
“This time around, Louisiana may not be lucky enough to escape unscathed,” the report said of the state’s fossil fuel outlook.
The New Orleans area could see gains of 3,600 jobs in 2023 and 8,600 jobs in 2024, largely from industrial construction. However, the region has regained 61% of the 112,000 jobs it has lost since the pandemic began, and lagging tourism is still a drag on the city’s economy.
Lafayette is set for steady growth at 1,200 jobs (0.6%) in 2023 and 4,100 jobs (2%) in 2024. However, as the state’s second-most oil-dependent economy, the metro area could be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico.
For rural Louisiana, the outlook is far more negative. Driven by outmigration, the state’s rural areas should lose 1,000 jobs in 2023 and 1,700 jobs in 2024, a 0.8% decline.