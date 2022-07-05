Here Today Gone Tomorrow, a thrift store that has called Burbank Drive its home for nearly 30 years, is closing its doors.
The store, located on Burbank near its intersection with Bluebonnet Boulevard, formally closed on Saturday, according to store manager Brenda Armstrong. It opened in 1993.
Here Today Gone Tomorrow was still attempting to clear out its inventory of clothing, shoes, accessories, furniture and collectables as of Tuesday. Armstrong said the store’s remaining items will go to charities, including the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Susan G. Komen.
Armstrong said the store’s management has already heard from customers who are upset to see the store shut down.
“It’s been a fixture in this neighborhood for years,” she said. “We had no choice.”
Maintaining the aging building that housed the store became too much to bear, Armstrong said. The space’s electric bills became too high, and it became difficult to find employees in a post-COVID-19 world.
“Ever since the pandemic hit us, it was hard to get people back in here,” she said.
The building is up for sale now, Armstrong said. If it isn’t sold, it is likely to be demolished.
The store has supported a variety of other charities in the Baton Rouge area, including the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge and local homeless shelters.