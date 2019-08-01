Several new businesses are set to move into the Mall of Louisiana in the upcoming months, including a mattress store and barbecue and Thai restaurants, joining previously announced tenants H&M and Main Event.
Sleep Number will open a 4,050-square-foot store in a space on the mall’s ring road that had been the site of a Burger King. That restaurant was recently demolished, and the Sleep Number store will open later this year, said Jake Wilson, the mall’s general manager.
Inside the mall, Layla’s BBQ and Lagniappe will open a kiosk later this month near the food court, between Smoothie King and Marble Slab Creamery. Plans are to sell barbecue plates and sandwiches, along with tacos, nachos and funnel cakes. This will be a new kiosk space for Layla’s, which had operated as a food truck.
Thai Bistro also will open a location in the food court during the fourth quarter. It will go in the former Great Wraps location, between Chick-fil-A and Charley’s, Wilson said.
Among other mall retailers, Lush is expanding and relocating its handmade cosmetics store next to Lee Michaels later this year.
Main Event, which had previously announced plans to open its family entertainment center later this month, will hold a grand opening event on Aug. 28.
And while the anticipated H&M clothing store is hiring employees, Wilson said details on the fall opening have not been announced yet.