A California investor has purchased the Amazon Plaza shopping center in Zachary for $2 million.
S&S Valley Properties LLC of Bakersfield, California, bought the shopping center at 6363 Main St. in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Amazon Properties LLC of Baton Rouge.
The new owners plan to make some minor capital improvements, such as installing a pylon sign, said Clay Furr of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, who represented the sellers.
Amazon Plaza is a 19,000 square foot shopping center that is fully occupied by tenants such as GoAuto, Hanger Prosthetic, Sonnier Chiropractic and EZ Buffet.