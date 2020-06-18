Many businesses have re-opened for the first time in months across Louisiana as restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus are loosened but new unemployment claims are still climbing after a period of recovery.
There were 23,122 first-time unemployment claims filed last week, up from 21,879 the week before.
By comparison to more typical numbers, there were only 2,372 new unemployment claims for the same week last year.
Existing unemployment claims increased as well to 306,358 last week from 305,083 the week before.
In Louisiana, new unemployment claims for workers in food services and accommodation continue to lead statewide job losses; 3,180 new claims were filed last week.
The peak for the industry was 29,000 workers for the week ending March 21 right after the stay-at-home orders were imposed and nonessential businesses closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The second largest industry cluster with job losses was unclassified with 2,966 workers in that unidentified sector are out of the labor force.
Among other hard-hit sectors, health care and social assistance with 2,411 new claims; retail trade saw 2,396 new claims filed last week both down from peaks were tens of thousands were losing their jobs in April. Construction had 2,327 new claims, down from its peak of 10,175 in April as well.