Madison Parish Port - which is more than 150 miles north of Baton Rouge along the Mississippi River near Tallulah - is undergoing an $8.1 million expansion at the port for industrial customers.
The Louisiana Economic Development department is chipping in $3.6 million while Tallulah-based Complex Chemical is investing $4 million and the Madison Parish port is adding $500,000 for a new 8-inch natural gas pipeline to serve facilities at the port. CenterPoint Energy was hired to build the pipeline and provide natural gas at the site.
The natural gas pipeline infrastructure will be shared among industrial tenants at the port which was an expansion of the original plan where Complex Chemical would invest in its own pipeline. Complex Chemical, which manufactures antifreeze and brake fluid, expects to invest a total of $6 million in the plant over the next two years in addition to hiring 20 more employees for a total of nearly 150 workers. In 2010, the plant was damaged by a tornado but has since been rebuilt.
Madison Parish Port handles about 750,000 tons of cargo each year including aggregates, lime, fertilizer, cottonseed, grain and steel. Access to infrastructure is key, according to the port's management.
"It will also open up additional opportunities for the port to attract other tenants, including chemical plants or other industries," said Terry Murphy executive director of the Madison Parish Port Commission in a statement.