A Baton Rouge man has launched a new app that helps users keep track of their spending while eliminating the need to save receipts.
I Hate Receipts is available for free in the Apple app store and an Android version will be introduced later this month. Customers who download the app get access to a personal “vault” where they can email digital receipts and store pictures of digital receipts. The vault provides customers with item-level detail and makes expense tracking easier, by letting them categorize and tag items. A paid, ad-free version will be introduced before the end of this year.
"We're unlocking purchase data in a whole new way for families, small business owners, and anyone who wants more control over their data," said Ryan Greene, founder and chief executive officer. Greene also works as an agent with NAI/Latter & Blum, handling industrial and office space. "IHR is making transaction data secure yet accessible, while enriching consumers and engaging merchants to improve the shopping experience whether it be in the store or online."